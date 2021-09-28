Amazon debuts the first Blink Video Doorbell alongside floodlight and solar panel mounts

Alongside all of the other hardware showcased in today’s Amazon event, three new Blink offerings have now been unveiled. Headlined by the very first Blink Video Doorbell, there are also two additional outdoor accessories for supplementing the lineup’s existing cameras. Head below for more.

Blink Video Doorbell unveiled at Amazon event

The most notable of the releases today introduces an entirely new product category into the Blink smart home stable. Marking the first time that we’ve seen the front door focus applied to this arm of Amazon’s security efforts, the new Blink Video Doorbell arrives with a battery-powered design that can also be wired in as well. Relying on a pair of AA batteries, you can expect around a two-year battery life before it’s time to swap them out (though the Sync Module 2 is required when going this route).

Everything is centered around a 1080p sensor, which pairs with motion alerts and the like for keeping an eye on your porch to protect package deliveries or just see who’s at the door. There are the same integrations as you’d expect from the rest of the latest Blink releases, including Alexa, the Sync Module 2, and other cameras as well. Now available for pre-order, it’ll be arriving on October 21. Pricing is set at $49.99.

Alongside the main unveil of the Blink Video Doorbell, there are also two accessories that aim to amplify the lineup’s existing outdoor cameras. Both of them are rated for outdoor usage, and are headlined by the Blink Floodlight Camera. This accessory delivers 700 lumens of motion-activated lighting to your setup for added security benefits or just to illuminate your spaces at night. It is battery-powered, but there’s no word yet on how long we can expect the charge to last.

In a similar vein, you can also extend the already pretty notable two-year battery life found on the latest Blink Outdoor Cameras with the new Solar Panel Mount. Meant to indefinitely keep your outdoor surveillance kit running without having to recharge the internal batteries, it’ll power things just from the sun.

Both of the new Blink outdoor accessories are now available for pre-order on Amazon. The Blink Floodlight Camera clocks in at $39.99, and you can also bundle it with one of the cameras for $139.98. As for the Blink Solar Panel Mount, it comes bundled with an outdoor camera for $129.98.

Amazon announces new Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Smart T...
Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new...
iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe chargers debut with pr...
Skullcandy intros two new earbuds with Skull-IQ voice c...
Review: Logitech refreshes popular peripheral lineup wi...
LEGO Dark Trooper Battle Pack slated to finally release...
HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless review: keeping it ...
Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset debuts with sleek look a...
