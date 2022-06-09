Monitor 13 health metrics with Govee’s Body Fat Smart Scale at new low of $14 (Save 46%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its Body Fat Smart Scale for $13.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this price. Normally going for $26, this 46% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this scale beating our previous mention by 50 cents. This smart scale from Govee will monitor 13 health metrics including weight, BMI, bone mass, and more, and will sync this data with other apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Otherwise, the Govee Home app will have a centralized view of all the data collected that will also allow you to set goals and track progress over time. Powered by three AAA batteries, which are included, the Govee Smart Scale is the perfect way to monitor your health while tracking goal progress. Keep reading for more.

At $14, it can be hard to find even basic weight scales from reputable sellers. One option is the Metene Smart Scale for $10 with the on-page coupon clipped. This smart scale will measure pretty much everything that the Govee option above does and will sync all this data with other apps such as Apple Health, Google Fit, and more. The closer you look at the specs between these two options, you’ll find they may as well be the same scale. Both scales use Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis to get a rough estimate of your body composition which is how they get measurements like water content.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals and releases of lights, cameras, locks, and more. If you’ve wanted to add some accent lighting to your gaming setup, check out this deal on Govee’s new DreamView G1 Smart Monitor Backlighting kit for $70. This 30% discount is its first and nets you a setup that uses a camera to monitor colors from your display to sync the RGB light strips.

Govee Body Fat Smart Scale features:

Full Body Composition Analysis: 13 assessments including, weight, BMI, BMR, body fat percentage, bone mass, muscle mass, protein, and body age, help you keep your weight in check and your body in shape.

Highly Accurate and Fully Automatic: 4 high precision sensors deliver measurements in 0.2lb/0.05kg increments up to 400lb/180kg. Ease of use with auto-calibration, step on activation, and anytime updates.

Easy Sync with Fitness Apps: With the Govee Home app, all your data will be in one convenient, centralized location to track and review progress.

