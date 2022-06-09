Govee’s DreamView G1 backlighting kit syncs to your battlestation at $70 (Save 30%), more

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the very first discount on its just-released DreamView G1 Smart Monitor Backlighting Kit for $69.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings while delivering a new all-time low since launching back at the end of May. Mirroring all of the action on your screen, Govee’s new DreamView kit pairs an addressable RGB light strip with a monitor-mounted camera to deliver a more immersive experience into your battlestation. On top of automatically syncing to your screen, there’s also built-in Wi-Fi for controlling with Alexa or your smartphone. Head below for more.

While not quite as high-end of an experience, Govee also has a similar light strip kit built for the TV is also on sale, too. This home theater backlight kit now sells for $49.99 at Amazon once the on-page coupon is clipped. Down from $70, this is also the first discount on the all-new release at $20 off. Syncing with Alexa, Assistant, and the companion smartphone app, this addressable RGB strip mounts to the back of your TV.

Over in our smart home guide which is packed with discounts this week, one of the most notable discounts is centered around price cuts on Nanoleaf’s latest releases. Headlined by the new Lines modular lights returning to the all-time low at $180, there are other packages starting from $60 with as much as 50% in savings attached.

Govee DreamView G1 Smart Monitor Backlighting Kit features:

DreamView is our innovative technology for providing lighting that reacts and color matches all the entertainment you love, no matter movies, TV, sports, streaming, or even gaming. DreamView uses intelligent algorithms to perceive the colors and sounds of your content in-depth, breaking down the walls between your content and backlighting, extending your entertainment beyond the screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!