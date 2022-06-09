Dell takes on iPad Pro with XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS Folio launching this summer

Today, Dell is introducing an all-new updated XPS 13, and the company is also revealing the upcoming XPS 13 2-in-1 2022 models. This announcement comes on the heels of the XPS 13 Plus from April with its all-new design. Today’s launch, however, focused on the baseline XPS 13 as well as the upcoming 2-in-1 design. Focused on “versatility and multi-tasking with ease”, these new laptops could become the central point of your daily workflow.

Can Dell’s XPS 2-in-1 and XPS Folio give iPad Pro a run for its money?

We’ve come to know and love a lot from Dell’s XPS line of machines. They’re generally the brand’s sleekest models of laptops or desktops and offer plenty of power in compact chassis. Well, the XPS 13 2-in-1 delivers on this front in more ways than one, as it takes things in an entirely different direction than previous convertible models of the past. Normally, an XPS 2-in-1 looks like a normal laptop with a 360-degree hinge. Now, however, you’ll find an XPS Folio keyboard case, which more resembles Apple’s Magic Keyboard than a traditional laptop. it magnetically attaches to the XPS and essentially transforms the device from tablet to laptop and back again, depending on what you need.

There are three angle adjustments, including 100°, 112.5°, and 125°, meaning that the XPS Folio doesn’t have quite the tilt range that Apple’s Magic Keyboard does. In addition to the Folio you’ll also find an XPS Stylus, which is similar to the Apple Pencil. The Stylus attaches magnetically to the side of your XPS and can run for 50 days on average from a full charge. Also, the XPS 2-in-1 now features 5G connectivity as well as Wi-Fi 6E support, which allows you to use the laptop anywhere you are. On top of all of those features, you’ll find up to a 3K display, a 1080p front-facing webcam, and a 4K rear-mounted camera.

In terms of the traditional XPS 13, there’s not a whole lot to talk about that we haven’t already covered. It has a refreshed design with a 3-sided InfinityEdge display as well as higher brightness, improved clarity, and vivid colors. You can opt for either Windows 11 or Ubuntu 20.04, and it even has up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

However, one area where the new XPS 13 did receive a major update is the internal design. Dell has been able to miniaturize the motherboard to be 1.8x smaller than the one that was in the previous-generation XPS 13, which makes it the “smallest motherboard ever created” and placed in a Dell computer. This allows the latest XPS 13 to be thinner and lighter than ever before.

The base Dell XPS 13 is available today with a starting price of $999, though opting for Linux will drop the cost to $949. However, the new XPS 13 2-in-1 2022 doesn’t have any pricing information yet and will be available later this summer.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the latest XPS 13 doesn’t turn any heads, at least, in my opinion, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is something that I’m absolutely interested in. The fact that it has both 5G and Wi-Fi 6E built-in, and can be both a laptop and tablet, while running full Windows, makes it quite a compelling option for on-the-go working. While I likely won’t replace my 14-inch MacBook Pro with the XPS 13 2-in-1, should a need for a Windows machine come up for me, it’ll be one of the first computers I look toward.

