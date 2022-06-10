Upgrade to a 120Hz LG C1 65-inch OLED Smart TV with HDMI 2.1 from $1,348 (Reg. up to $1,900)

Woot is now offering the LG C1 Series 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,347.99 in refurbished condition or $1,549.99 brand new. Both ship free for Prime members with an additional $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model launched about a year ago at over $2,700, regularly goes for more like $1,900 at Best Buy where new models are on sale for $1,600, and is now at the best price we can find. It is currently selling for $1,597 new at Amazon and has never dropped below $1,549 there. While we have tracked LG’s 2021 models on sale already, we certainly haven’t seen a 65-inch OLED for anywhere near these prices. Alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync premium, and a 120Hz refresh rate, this model delivers HDMI 2.1 inputs and still makes for a wonderful current-generation gaming display (also great for movies, sports, Netflix, and more). The 2160p 4K OLED screen features support for AirPlay 2 as well as Alexa and Google Assistant voice control on top of carrying three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The new model ships with the standard warranty and you’ll get 90-days from Woot on the more affordable refurbished option. Additional details below.

If you don’t need a display from one of the big three, take a look at the Hisense ULED Premium 65U8G QLED Series 65-inch Android 4K Smart TV. This one is the same size as the model above, and while it doesn’t bring those slick OLED pixels into the mix, it does have HDMI 2.1 and a 120Hz refresh rate for $850.

If you’re looking to take it up to a seriously high-end 85-inch 2022 model, Samsung 2022 bezel-free 75-inch 8K mini-LED TV is now at a new all-time low on Amazon alongside a few other options starting from $439 shipped in our previous roundup. Head over to our 4K TV and home theater deal hubs for additional discounts to upgrade your entertainment center with this weekend as well. One affordable standout there is Hisense’s 2022 model 55-inch 4K Google TV at $150 off the going rate.

LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV features:

Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other. There’s no need for an extra device – just ask your TV for music, weather, news, your Amazon shopping list, and more. Plus, conveniently control your connected home and smart devices. Game Optimizer gives you easier access to all your game settings, while the latest HDMI allows for fast gaming speeds. Plus, you’ll get low input lag and fast response times with Auto Low-Latency Mode and HGiG.

