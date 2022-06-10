Start printing with resin using ANYCUBIC’s new Photon M3 3D Printer at new low of $272

The official ANYCUBIC storefront on Amazon is offering its latest Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer for $271.99 shipped. Normally going for $320, this 15% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this printer, beating our previous mention by $18. Coming equipped with a 4K+ monochrome LCD screen and a matrix of UV LEDs, the Photon M3 can print “2.5 times faster than other 2k resin printers.” You will have a total print volume of 7.1×6.4×4.0 inches for all your models and adhesion to the build plate is improved on the M3 with its texturized checkerboard pattern which will lead to more successful prints. Big enough for most, the ANYCUBIC Photon M3 is the perfect entry-level resin printer. Keep reading for more.

ANYCUBIC is also offering bundle deals with the Photon M3 and printing resin. Right now when you pick up the Photon M3 on Amazon, you can save 50% on ANYCUBIC UV Grey Resin 0.5kg when ordered together. Buying this resin separately will run your $14.50, but this will drop down to $7.25 when in the same order as the printer. This is a great way to get some more printing resin as the sample included with the printer will run out within a few prints. You can also save 5% on ANYCUBIC Water Washable Resin when you purchase one or more qualifying items from the storefront, which includes the Photon M3. The benefit of water-washable resin is that you don’t require Isopropyl Alcohol to clean off uncured resin during print post-processing which is more hazardous but instead can clean the prints in water.

There is also an ongoing deal for the ELEGOO Saturn MSLA 3D Printer at its new low price of $380 which nets you a printer with a similar build volume. Not ready to get into the more tedious process of printing with resin? Check out this deal on the ELEGOO Neptune 2S FDM 3D Printer at its new low of $240.

ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer features:

The ANYCUBIC Photon M3 resin printer features 7.6″ screen and can print up to max volume of 7.08″ x 6.45″ x 4.03″, giving you more possibilities for your creations. Adds a replaceable anti-scratch film (an extra protective film is included for replacement) to effectively prevent liquids from leaking to the LCD screen.

Photon M3 resin printer fastest printing speed can reach 50mm/h, and the single-layer exposure curing time is as low as 1.5s. It only takes 2.5 hours to print a 12cm model, which is 2.5 times faster than other 2k resin printers, help get models faster.

Compared with other LCD 3D printers, the ANYCUBIC Photon M3 printer can achieve 30%-100% power adjustment, not only supports ordinary 405nm UV resin, but also supports special resin, compatible with more materials, UV power can be adjust according to resin needs.

