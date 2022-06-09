Jump into resin 3D Printing with ELEGOO’s Saturn MSLA printer at new low of $380

The official ELEGOO storefront on Amazon is offering its Saturn MSLA 3D Printer for $379.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. With its new going price of $500, this 24% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $60. The resin 3D printer has a 4K monochrome LCD and a total build volume of 192x120x200mm to print all your favorite models. A total of 54 UV LEDs are used in a matrix pattern below the LCD to cure each layer of the models with even exposure across the build plane. One feature of this printer is the ability to connect it to your local network over an Ethernet cable so you can send files to be printed without needing to use an external USB drive. Keep reading for more.

Post-processing is a fact of life for these 3D printers as you have to clean off uncured resin and expose the model to additional UV light to harden it. This is an involved process and is a time sink, but you can reduce the burden by picking up an ELEGOO Mercury Plus 2-in-1 Washing and Curing Station V2.0 for $130 after the on-page coupon is clipped. The washing tub is sealed to prevent any isopropyl alcohol from leaking out while it is stirring and the front touchscreen will allow you to set up how long each processing step takes. The lid that covers this station will block 99.95% of ultraviolet light coming from the curing LEDs to protect you while you’re post-processing. You can also pick up some extra resin for printing for just $32.

If you’re not quite ready to go into the realm of resin printing, you can check out the ELEGGO Neptune 2S FDM 3D Printer at $240. This new low price accompanies a printer with a 741-cubic-inch build volume for printing large models.

ELEGOO Saturn MSLA 3D Printer features:

Saturn 3D printer comes with an 8.9inch 4K Monochrome LCD with an HD resolution of 3840 x 2400, reducing the layer printing time to 2s-3s, which is 60% faster than Mars Pro yet still delivers outstanding printing results.

Matrix light source consists of 54 UV LED lights with uniform light emission, ensuring superior print results and a more accurate printing size. The set screws on the build plate assure long-lasting leveling, no need for frequent calibration, and the sandblasted surface provides a much stronger adherence, especially when printing large 3D models.

Z-axis utilizes a double linear guide-way structure, which can achieve steadier motion and greatly enhanced moving accuracy. With the Ethernet port on the back, Saturn now supports file transfer through your local area network, which is very handy for fast printing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!