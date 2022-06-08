ELEGOO’s Neptune 2S 3D Printer features print resuming at new low of $240 (Save $55)

The official ELEGOO storefront on Amazon is currently offering its Neptune 2S FDM 3D Printer for $239.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally going for $295, this 19% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming with a large 8.66×8.66×9.88-inch build volume, the Neptune 2S is a great way to get into the 3D printing space. It is based on the standard i3 design with a dual gear extruder to make sure it has a good grip on filament regardless of the material, such as TPU which likes to flex in extruders. Aluminum extrusions make up the frame of the printer and the control board can take a power loss and still resume printing once it is returned. The touchscreen display will allow you to access printer settings and start prints from files you’ve sliced. If you’ve been looking for a way to get started with 3D printing and have some technical knowledge, the ELEGOO Neptune 2S is for you. Keep reading for more.

After you pick up one of these printers, you’ll want some filament to get started. I personally use Hatchbox PLA and you can get it in a variety of colors starting at $25. Personally, I prefer to go with the basic White, Grey, or Black filaments to have an easy painting surface but you can get Orange, Purple, and even more. PLA is a good all-around printing material but its strength is limited and the low melting temperature means outdoor use isn’t perfect. PETG is a plastic that has the strength of ABS but the printing ease of PLA and Hatchbox has its own selection of materials in different colors you can go with that also starts at $25.

If you instead focus more on woodworking, you can pick up a Freud 8-inch Dado Stack for $60, a new all-time low we’ve tracked. Home Depot is also offering a deal where you can bundle a pair of RYOBI ONE+ 18V Batteries with a FREE tool at $99. If you’re looking to add some gear to your workshop, both of today’s deals are worth a look.

ELEGOO Neptune 2S FDM 3D Printer features:

The double-gear metal extruder is equipped with a spring elasticity adjustment design and a special titanium alloy pipe, which reduces the risk of nozzle clogging, makes the output more uniform, and the printing is more stable.

Neptune 2S 3D printer is equipped with a 32-bit motherboard and SMT32 chip,a memory up to 1M FLASH making the system run smoother and faster; The Silent stepper driver ensures that the motherboard has silent printing and accurate voltage output to ensure better printing experience.

Metal leveling screws and mold springs, which are ergonomic and convenient to use; Intelligent fan system, which automatically shuts down after cooling, prolongs the life of the machine. 3.5-inch touch screen, easy to operate.

