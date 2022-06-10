Apple heads into the weekend with $8 or less movie sale, plus sports flicks at $5

Apple is now heading into the weekend by launching its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. Putting a selection of more recent releases in the spotlight at $8 or less, there’s also a series of sports flicks joining the sale at $5. Not to mention, everything will become a permanent part of your digital collection, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple kickstarts your weekend movie night

The weekend is here and Apple’s latest collection of discounted flicks gives you some notable price cuts to take movie night up a notch. Everything is on sale for $8 or less, down from the usual $10 or $15 price tags and matching some of the lowest offers we’ve seen to date. Here are all of our top picks including new titles, fan-favorites, and more.

Alongside all of the more popular and recent titles on sale, Apple is also carrying over the savings to a range of different sport movies. Everything is down to $5 and delivers the best prices of the year form the usual $10 or so going rates. Find our top picks below.

Then don’t forget about all of the other discounts from earlier in the week courtesy of iTunes. You’ll find a collection of sci-fi hits marked down to $10 or less, alongside the weekly $1 HD rental.

