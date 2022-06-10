ASUS’ ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition RX 6800M-powered laptop returns to low at $1,400

The official Best Buy eBay storefront is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Ryzen 9/16GB/512GB/RX 6800M Gaming Laptop for $1,399.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,700, this 18% discount, or $300 in savings, marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. This price is also matched at Best Buy directly. Coming equipped with a Ryzen 9 5980X processor and Radeon RX 6800M, the Strix G15 will be quite capable of driving its 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz display in most games. With this laptop being powered by exclusively AMD processors, it will have access to AMD Smart Access Memory that will give the graphics processor direct access to storage for faster loading times and thus higher frame rates. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here and will give you lightning-fast access to wireless internet with lower latency than Wi-Fi 5. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can check out the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 i5/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $850. Pretty much every spec here is different than the Strix G15 above except for the storage remaining at 512GB. Otherwise, it comes running an i5-11400H processor and RTX 3050 graphics to power its 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz display. This display will cover 100% of the sRGB color space with adaptive-sync technology to create a smooth gaming experience. Virtual 7.1-channel surround sound creates an immersive audio experience to complement gaming and content consumption.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub to see all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals we’ve rounded up for you. Having a secondary screen can greatly improve your productivity and ability to multitask, and right now you can pick up the 28-inch Lenovo 4K IPS computer monitor for $259.

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Laptop features:

Game like a pro with this ROG STRIX Advantage Edition. Double up on AMD firepower with Ryzen 9-5980HX CPU and Radeon RX6800M GPU featuring exclusive AMD SmartShift and Smart Access Memory technology that dynamically boosts performance for any task. Enjoy eSports speed on 165hz QHD simply with FreeSync premium enabling ultrasmooth gameplay.

