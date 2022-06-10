Lenovo’s 28-inch 4K IPS computer monitor features AMD FreeSync at new low of $259

Amazon is offering the Lenovo L28u-30 28-inch 4K 60Hz IPS Monitor for $259.12 shipped. Normally going for $308, this 16% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this computer monitor. Coming equipped with an IPS panel, this Lenovo display will provide great viewing angles at up to 178-degrees off-axis. This is paired with 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and 10-bit colors for “spectacular visuals.” AMD FreeSync technology is also utilized here to make sure your gaming experience is smooth with no tearing, even though it runs at the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The bezels are ultra-thin to cause fewer distractions and make multi-monitor setups more visually pleasing. Connectivity to this display includes an HDMI and DisplayPort. Keep reading for more.

If you want a display that is geared more towards gaming, you can check out the Sceptre 27-inch 1440p 165Hz IPS Gaming Monitor for $249. You do step down to 1440p from 4K but get a big boost in refresh rate for an even smoother gaming experience which is enhanced by AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate tearing. You will get the same 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut with this Sceptre monitor for great colors. Otherwise, you can save even more cash by going with the Sceptre 27-inch 1440p 75Hz Monitor for $200. You do get the benefit of slightly smoother animations with the bump up from 60Hz but this option lacks FreeSync support. You do get the same 99% sRGB coverage with this option, however.

Looking for a high-end gaming monitor? Check out the LG UltrGear 34-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Nano IPS Gaming Monitor for $940, a new all-time low price we’ve seen. NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility will prevent screen tearing during gaming like AMD FreeSync does for the monitors above.

Lenovo L28u-30 28-inch 4K 60Hz IPS Monitor features:

Lenovo L28u-30’s 28-inch 4K display with an ultra-thin bezel is ideal for home entertainment and gaming. Astounding clarity with colors that flow seamlessly and a response time of 4ms enhance your gaming experience. Wide viewing angles enabled by the IPS panel, Natural Low Blue Light technology, and Eyesafe Display Certification from TÜV Rheinland offer better readability and comfort

