CORSAIR’s latest 500GB 7,100MB/s Gen4 heatsink SSD hits Amazon low at $103, more

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 500GB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $103.24 shipped. While this isn’t a huge price drop from the regular $110 price tag, it is the first notable price drop on the 500GB model since release back in February and, subsequently a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the 1TB and 2TB models still sitting at the best prices on Amazon starting from $144.99 shipped. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, these heatsink-equipped internal SSDs are great for PlayStation 5 and your PC gaming build with a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 setup. They also deliver up to 7,100MB/s transfers speeds and “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.” Get even more details right here and down below.

If you don’t need the fastest possible transfers speeds out there or the heatsink action, something like the WD_BLACK 500GB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD is a notable option. This one will save you quite a bit more at $60 shipped, which is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for the 500GB model. Even the 1TB variant is only a couple bucks more than today’s lead deal.

For some external portable SSD storage, check out the new aluminum bootable USB-A/C model from OWC that comes in at the size of a flash drive as well as this deal on the Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB option. One of the better bang-for-your-buck models out there, it is currently sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon with a $115 price tag. All of the details you need are right here.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

