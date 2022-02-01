CORSAIR intros new PS5-ready PCIe Gen4 SSDs with heatsink and 7,100MB/s transfer speeds

Today, CORSAIR is launchings its latest PCIe Gen 4 solid-state drive, and like many other recent releases from the competition, it’s targeting the PS5. Debuting with all of the flagship specs you’d expect to meet Sony’s requirements to use as internal storage, you’re looking at up to 7,100MB/s transfer speeds, a built-in heatsink, and more on the new CORSAIR PS5-ready MP600 PRO LPX SSDs.

CORSAIR launches new MP600 PRO LPX SSDs for PS5

Now a full year and change after seeing the PS5 debut, CORSAIR is the latest brand to launch an internal SSD geared towards pairing with the console. Centered around the PCIe Gen4 standard, it can of course be used with PCs as well, but it really shines when used in Sony’s latest gaming system thanks to myriad specialized inclusions.

First and foremost with any drive, spinning disk or solid-state, is the transfer speeds, and we’ll cut right to the chance to say that CORSAIR is packing exceptional performance this time around. You’re looking at up to 7,100MB/s transfer speeds, which breaks down to sequential read speeds of up to 7,100MB/s and a sequential write speed of up to 6,800MB/s.

Those speeds also not only allow it to fly past Sony’s own required PS5 metrics, but also means that CORSAIR’s new MP600 PRO LPX SSDs can improve the out-of-the-box performance. According to the company, the new drives can shave a second (give or take) off game start-up times. That’s likely not going to be a major selling point for many, but the point still stands that CORSAIR has packed in specs to match the PS5 for its latest SSD.

And to assist with the PS5’s cooling issue from using an additional SSD, CORSAIR has installed a heatsink on its new MP600 PRO LPX lineup. It’s an approach we’ve seen in the past, and one that competitors like Samsung have had great success with. Each SSD comes with a 5-year warranty, as well.

Now available for purchase, the new CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX PS5 SSDs are available in four different configurations. The entry-level 500GB offering arrives at a $109.99 price point, while higher-end capacities of 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB enter at as much as $919.99. You’ll currently find stock at both Amazon and direct from CORSAIR.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even though this isn’t the first SSD built for Sony’s latest console yet, CORSAIR’s latest MP600 PRO LPX lineup may be even more necessary now than when the PS5 first launched. Alongside more gamers actually having their hands on the machines now, the need for more storage is only going to become more apparent as time goes on and the internal SSD fills up. I’m getting close on my PS5, and so I’ll be excited to go through the process of installing one down the road and see just what CORSAIR brings to the table for me.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!