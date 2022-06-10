Fitbit Charge 5 tracks ECG and SpO2 at lowest price in 5 months from $123.50 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker from $123.49 shipped in several styles. Typically fetching $180, this is marking the second-best discount to date at 32% off while delivering the lowest price since back in January when it was $3 less. Sporting an always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

At around $30 less, going with the slightly more affordable Fitbit Luxe is worth checking into for some additional savings. Also on sale right now, it has been marked down to $90 in various styles for delivering another way to get in on the fitness tracking features. While this one isn’t quite as premium as the latest and great from Fitbit, this is still one of the brand’s more recent additions and you’ll find a series of features that make the sale price even more compelling. Though some will likely find that the $30 upsell is worth the upgrade.

As far as other ways to bring some new fitness tracking features to your wrist, the new Withings ScanWatch is certainly worth a look for an even more capable wearable. Delivering ECG tracking and Sp02 monitoring alongside a premium design, the discounts start at $227 depending on which size suits your wardrobe with at least $51 in savings to be had.

Fitbit Charge 5 features:

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. It all starts with your 6-month Premium membership and Daily Readiness, a score based on activity, sleep and heart rate variability (HRV) that helps you optimize your workout routine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!