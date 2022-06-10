Own all five Jurassic Park/World movies on 4K Blu-ray and digital for just $28 (New low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Jurassic World 5-movie 4K Blu-ray Collection for $27.99 shipped. Down from $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous best mention of $30 from Black Friday 2021. If you’re a Jurassic Park fan, then this is a must-have movie collection. It includes the original trilogy as well as Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom, all on 4K HDR Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray, and even digital. This means you’ll be able to watch the movies on just about every device you own, whether that’s a physical Blu-ray player or your iPhone while on the road. Keep reading for more.

Not a fan of physical media? Consider instead renting Jurassic World for $2 in 4K, or purchasing it at $8 digitally right now. Sure, it’s not the entire series, but at the same time, Jurassic World is one of the best movies from the series in my opinion. And, since you can rent it for just $2, it’s well worth watching if you haven’t seen it before.

More on Jurassic Park 5-movie Collection:

Celebrate one of the biggest movie franchises of all time with the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection! From Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World), and J. A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), dinosaurs once again roam the Earth in an amazing theme park on a remote island. The action-packed adventures find man up against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking filmmaking, these epic films are sheer moviemaking magic which were 65 million years in the making. Welcome to Jurassic World.

