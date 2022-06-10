Multi-year magazine subs from under $4/yr: Sports Illustrated $12 (Reg. $20), much more

DiscountMags is running a multi-year magazine sale making now a great time to land some new reads or extend your subscriptions without paying full price. With options starting from under $4 per year, you’ll find solid prices available on Sport Illustrated, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, Women’s Health, Inc., GQ, Esquire, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue, and much more. Everything ships free and there is no sales tax or auto renewals to worry about. And remember, any of the titles in your cart can be sent to a different address with an optional gift note. Head below for additional details.

One standout here is the 4-years of Sports Illustrated at $48 shipped. That’s $12 per year, among the lowest prices we have tracked this year, and great way to extend a subscription well into the future at a discount. For comparison’s sake, it would cost you $80 on Amazon, or $20 per year. Sports Illustrated delivers in-depth analysis of the world of sports as well as profiles on rising stars, “spectacular action photography,” and more.

You can browse through the entire DiscountMags weekend multi-year sale right here. These prices will only be around through Monday so jump in sooner than later.

More on Sports Illustrated magazine:

Sports Illustrated Magazine is one of the leading sports magazines in the world. Every issue features a wide range of sports-related articles and photographs, including columns written by the leading sports analysts and announcers. From previews of upcoming seasons to articles detailing the world behind the scenes, Sports Illustrated Magazine offers a one-of-a-kind look at your favorite players and teams.

