Latest rugged OtterBox 20W USB-C wall charger falls to new Amazon low in white at $20 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Fast Charge 20W USB-C Wall Charger for $19.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and currently matched directly from OtterBox with additional shipping fees, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the white model, within a couple of the best price on the black variant, and the lowest we can find. This one hit Amazon a couple months ago as the latest wall charger from OtterBox. It delivers a 20W output (5V/3A, 9V/2.22A) with USB-C connectivity making it a great option for a wide-range of handsets and more. Alongside OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty, it is drop-tested and “wrapped in a tough exterior for ultra-durability” alongside featuring foldable prongs to make it easier to throw in your gear bag and things of that nature. More details below.

While much of the OtterBox gear features a notably rugged build, you can land a 20W wall charger for less. The Anker Nano Pro delivers USB-C charging for even less, alongside multiple color choices, starting from under $14.50 Prime shipped. While it might not be quite as rugged overall and you can’t fold the prongs down, Anker is among our favorite options in the category.

Just be sure to jump in to the WWDC week Anker Amazon sale as well. You’ll find its 40W model marked down alongside a host of other charging and MagSafe gear, power banks, and more starting from $13 Prime shipped. Everything is neatly organized for you in our previous roundup and you’ll find even more in our smartphone accessories deal hub.

OtterBox 20W USB-C Wall Charger features:

Works with Apple, Samsung, LG, Google and other smartphone brands; passes rigorous tests for safe, smart and efficient home charging.

Wall Charger features foldable prongs for a compact design, is drop tested and wrapped in a tough exterior for ultra-durability.

Supports USB Power Delivery fast charging technology.

Great for the new iPhone, iPad and iPad mini. These devices can use up to 20W of power.

