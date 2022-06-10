ROCCAT’s Kain 200 wireless gaming mouse falls to lowest price since 2020 at $51

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Kain 200 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $50.99 shipped. For comparison, a month ago it was fetching $100 at Amazon, where it then fell to $75 and eventually $60 before finally falling to today’s lead deal. This gaming mouse leverages ROCCAT’s Titan Click switches and buttons which are hinged and deliver a low-tolerance spring that “cushions every click.” It also packs an improved wheel that’s made to provide “defined and responsive scrolling steps.” The Kain features ROCCAT’s iconic AIMO RGB technology as well, which means it’ll pair perfectly with your other peripherals from the brand. On top of that, there’s a performance coating that’s grippy, durable, and dirt-resistant to help with longevity. Keep reading for more.

You could also instead opt for the iconic Logitech G502 HERO wired gaming mouse for $39 at Amazon. The reason it’s more affordable while being so iconic is that it’s wired so you’ll have to plug it in to use it. But, it does have a 25,6000 DPI sensor and would make a great choice for a lower-cost gaming setup for sure.

Don’t forget that LG’s UltraGear 34-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraWide curved gaming monitor is down to a new all-time low of $740. On top of that, you also will want to check out Govee’s DreamView G1 backlighting kit that’s made to sync with your PC’s screen, which is on sale for 30% off right now. Coming in at $70, it’s a great way to give your battlestation a visual upgrade.

ROCCAT Kain 200 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Titan click – buttons are hinged and feature a low-tolerance spring that cushions every click. This gives exceptional precision with every press

Improved wheel – a mouse wheel click is as solid as a normal click with the Titan wheel 2.0; Its improved design provides defined and responsive scrolling steps

Intelligent firmware – a click with the kain registers up to 8ms faster than the rest thanks to the improved switch mechanics and a smart firmware algorithm

