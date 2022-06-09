LG’s UltraGear 34-inch 1440p 144Hz curved gaming monitor reaches new low at $740

Amazon is currently offering the LG UltraGear 34-inch Curved 1440p 144Hz Nano IPS Gaming Monitor for $739.99 shipped. Normally going for $797, this $57 in savings, or 7% discount, marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this gaming monitor while it currently goes for $1,000 directly from LG. Coming with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, this LG UltraGear monitor is the perfect addition to any gamer battle station. The 21:9 aspect ratio is perfect for multitasking alongside widescreen gaming so you can be even more immersed in the content you watching or experiencing. This is further expanded upon by the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification so you have an idea of what level of HDR performance to expect. You will be able to connect to this display over the two HDMI ports and the single DisplayPort. Keep reading for more.

While this monitor does come with a stand that features height, pivot, and tilt adjustments, you may have limited space and need a separate desk mount. One option is the Mount-It! UltraWide Monitor Desk Mount for $30 when you clip the on-page coupon. This mount will work with VESA mounts 75x75mm to 200x200mm with the maximum size and weight supported being 42-inches and 22-pounds. The base mount will use a clamp to attach to your desk so you regain desk space with a tool holder being located on the main stem for on-the-fly adjustments. That same tool holder will also provide an easy way to quickly cable manage the power and display cords going to your monitor.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. If you want to add some accent lighting to your gaming station, check out this deal on Govee’s Smart Monitor DreamView G1 backlighting kit at $70. Seeing its first discount, this kit includes addressable RGB light strips and a camera that will monitor the colors on your display and adjust the lights to match.

LG UltraGear 34-inch 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Step up to more immersive pro-level gaming. The LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor that gives the edge at 34 and 21:9 screen ratio. The world’s first 1ms Nano IPS with QHD resolution, it combines color intensity and purity with ultra-fast 1ms response rates. Featuring custom gaming control, fast 144Hz refresh rates and NVIDIA G-SYNC and Radeon FreeSync compatibility to minimize tearing and stutter all in a curved, virtually borderless design.

