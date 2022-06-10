Sennheiser’s HD 560 S open-back audiophile headphones reach new low at $142.50

Jared Locke -
AmazonHeadphonesSennheiser
New Low $142.50

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones for $142.42 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 21% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for these headphones, beating our previous mention by nearly $1. These open-back headphones create a more lifelike depth that allows sound waves to expand naturally. The detachable audio cable with a 1/4-inch plug on the end comes with a 1/8-inch (3.5mm) adapter so you can connect the headphones to amplifiers, A/V receivers, and more. The Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement, or E.A.R, angled driver alignment “recreates the optimal triangular listening position you would find in hi-fi loudspeaker setups.” This creates a wider soundstage without needing a full room setup. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could check out the Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones for $49. Unlike the Sennheiser option above, these are closed-back headphones powered by 40mm drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils. These have been specifically designed for studio tracking and mixing with enhanced low-frequency performance and circumaural design contouring around your ears for good sound isolation. The audio cable coming off the headset is not detachable and is the 3.5mm variant with a 1/4-inch adapter included for those who need it. Of course, these headphones will not perform as well as the highest-end models that are out there, but at this price point, you will be hard-pressed to find a better deal from a well-recognized brand.

If you’re looking for a mobile solution, you can grab the latest AirPods Pro with the refreshed MagSafe Charging Case at $175, just $1 off the 2022 low price. You could also go with the Apple AirPods 2 as an even cheaper alternative at just $100.

Sennheiser HD 560 S Audiophile Headphones features:

The HD 560S features an open-back design that provides natural propagation of sound waves. The E.A.R. (Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement) angled driver alignment recreates the optimal triangular listening position you would find in hi-fi loudspeaker setups and high-end recording studios. This combination creates a wide, articulate soundstage without the need for room treat

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Sennheiser

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bl...
Sony XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds on sa...
Audio-Technica M20xBT review: These budget Bluetooth he...
Focusrite intros new Vocaster podcast audio interface w...
Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 deliver ANC and on-ear d...
WORX 4V 3-speed cordless screwdriver makes your DIY pro...
Illuminate your yard with a 2-pack of 800-lumen outdoor...
8Bitdo’s Switch, Windows, and Raspberry Pi Pro 2 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments