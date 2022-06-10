Sennheiser’s HD 560 S open-back audiophile headphones reach new low at $142.50

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones for $142.42 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 21% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for these headphones, beating our previous mention by nearly $1. These open-back headphones create a more lifelike depth that allows sound waves to expand naturally. The detachable audio cable with a 1/4-inch plug on the end comes with a 1/8-inch (3.5mm) adapter so you can connect the headphones to amplifiers, A/V receivers, and more. The Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement, or E.A.R, angled driver alignment “recreates the optimal triangular listening position you would find in hi-fi loudspeaker setups.” This creates a wider soundstage without needing a full room setup. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could check out the Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones for $49. Unlike the Sennheiser option above, these are closed-back headphones powered by 40mm drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils. These have been specifically designed for studio tracking and mixing with enhanced low-frequency performance and circumaural design contouring around your ears for good sound isolation. The audio cable coming off the headset is not detachable and is the 3.5mm variant with a 1/4-inch adapter included for those who need it. Of course, these headphones will not perform as well as the highest-end models that are out there, but at this price point, you will be hard-pressed to find a better deal from a well-recognized brand.

If you’re looking for a mobile solution, you can grab the latest AirPods Pro with the refreshed MagSafe Charging Case at $175, just $1 off the 2022 low price. You could also go with the Apple AirPods 2 as an even cheaper alternative at just $100.

Sennheiser HD 560 S Audiophile Headphones features:

The HD 560S features an open-back design that provides natural propagation of sound waves. The E.A.R. (Ergonomic Acoustic Refinement) angled driver alignment recreates the optimal triangular listening position you would find in hi-fi loudspeaker setups and high-end recording studios. This combination creates a wide, articulate soundstage without the need for room treat

