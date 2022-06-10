Apple’s latest AirPods Pro pack ANC, Spatial Audio, and MagSafe case at $175 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe Charging Case for $174.99 shipped. Normally fetching $249, this comes within $1 of the 2022 low and is the second-best price of the year. This is also $5 below our previous mention, as well. Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to save quite a bit of cash, going with the AirPods 2 is a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game. These are also on sale right now at Amazon, dropping down to the lowest price of the year at $99.99 following an up to $59 discount. While you won’t find the all-new design or the MagSafe charging case like the lead deal, these previous-generation offerings arrive with quite the value attached thanks to the discount that just went live this morning.

While this morning saw two different pairs of the latest Beats headphones go on sale, the latest pair of Apple’s entry-level earbuds are also up for grabs without having to pay full price. Right now, you can score AirPods 3 starting at $115 and some of the best prices of the year if you’d prefer the updated design and new inclusions like Spatial Audio.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

