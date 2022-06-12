Apple’s now prev-gen. M1 MacBook Pro sees $499 refurb discount from $900, today only

Woot is now discounting a selection of refurbished Apple Macs and iPads through the end of the day. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery applying otherwise. Our top pick has the Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for $899.99. Down from its original $1,299 price tag, this is now sitting at an all-time low to mark one of the first refurbished discounts yet. Those $399 in savings also undercut our previous new condition discount by $250, as well. Plus, save $499 on the elevated 512GB model.

Even with the new M2 devices announced earlier in the week, today’s discounts on the now previous-generation machines arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

But then be sure to shop all of the other refurbished Apple deals today curtesy of Woot. As far as other ways to get in on the M1 action, Apple’s new Mac Studio delivers as high-end of an experience as you’ll find right now. Everything comes powered by the M1 Max chip and arrives with a refreshed form-factor at $100 off.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

