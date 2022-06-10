Apple’s new Mac Studio with M1 Max performance sees $100 discount to $1,899

Closing out all of the WWDC week discounts, trusted retailer Expercom is now offering the Apple Mac Studio M1 Max 10-core 32GB for $1,899.05 shipped. As one of the first overall price cuts yet, this is $100 off the usual $1,999 going rate and comes within cents of our previous mention for the all-time low. Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

On the more affordable side of Apple’s desktop lineup, the M1 Mac mini is at the opposite end of the spectrum. You’ll find an even more compact design to complement the entry-level Apple Silicon chip and a price tag that much more conducive to starting out with macOS at $570 thanks to an ongoing sale of $129 off.

All of this week’s other best WWDC week deals are also up for grabs in our Apple guide. Ranging from a variety of ways to get in on the M1 chip action in both desktop and portable form-factors, there are deep discounts to be had on Macs, iPads, and more at some of the best prices to date right here.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M1 Max or all-new M1 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!