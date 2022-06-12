Pick up household tools from EverBrite, WORKPRO, and more from $6, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GreatStar Tools (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering deals on EverBrite, WORKPRO, and HAUSHOF tools at up to 47% off. One of the standouts from today’s deal is the WORKPRO Pink Cordless 20V Lithium-Ion Drill Driver Set for $52.79 shipped. Normally going for $70, this 25% discount marks a new 2022 low price we’ve seen for this drill set. Coming with the 20V pink drill, you will get everything you’d need to get started on pretty much any project. The included 11-inch storage bag is made from 600D polyester fabric and will carry everything included with this set. An LED light will also make sure you can see what you’re doing even in dark locations. Every WORKPRO Pink set you’ll see in today’s deal is part of its effort to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation and every purchase will be a donation made. Keep reading for more tool deals.

More tool deals:

After you finish checking out these deals on tools from WORKPRO, EverBrite, and more, be sure to stick around and check out the other Gold Box deals we’ve rounded up. Right now you can pick up the Solo Stove Bonfire portable fire pit at the low price of $260 alongside other accessories starting at $70. You can also expand your Kindle eBook library with today’s deals starting at $1.

WORKPRO Pink Cordless 20V Drill Driver Set features:

Our cordless drill driver is powered by a max 20 voltage, 1.5AH Lithium-ion battery for strong and steady power and an endurable run time. The battery is simple to change and charge. The drill is designed with variable 2-speed settings (0-400 rpm and 0-1500 rpm) for multiple purposes

Your new brand cordless drill, delivering 203 in-Lbs (23N.M) of max torque, features 21+1 torque position clutch,which provides more precision of torque adjustment as needed. Large 3/8″(10mm) keyless chuck can provide you superior bit retention

Our drill tool is built with a soft grip handle for added comfort and gives you total control of the tool without heavy fatigue while using. Comes with LED light for extra security and safety when you work in dark areas. Notice: please make sure the drill driver is fully charged before the first use

