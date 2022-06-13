Apple Pencil 2 lands at new 2022 low of $99 following $30 Amazon discount

Amazon is now offering the latest second-generation Apple Pencil for $99 shipped. Typically fetching $129 and selling for that for just about all of the year so far, this $30 discount delivers a new 2022 low. Today’s offer is not only $5 under our previous mention from March, but only the third discount of the year. Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. Head below for more.

If you’re rocking one of Apple’s latest entry-level iPads instead, Amazon is carrying the discounts over to the original Apple Pencil. Having been marked down to $69.99, you’re looking at $29 in savings from its $99 price tag and the best price of the year. Aside from the magnetic charging and improved pressure sensitivity, you’re looking at much of the same drawing, writing, and sketching experience for your iPad as the lead deal.

As the new week begins to unfold, all of the other best Apple deals are also going live. Right now, you can score new all-time lows on the latest Apple TV 4K from $130 that are also up for the taking alongside ongoing AirPods price cuts and more.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

