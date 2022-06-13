Write your school essays on ASUS’ E410 14-inch Celeron-powered notebook at low of $130

Best Buy is currently offering the ASUS E410 14-inch Celeron/4GB/64GB Notebook for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 48% discount marks a return to the low price we’ve seen for this notebook. The Intel Celeron N4020 processor is the centerpiece of the E410 with 4GB of system memory all powering its Windows 11S operating system. While this device is not a Chromebook, as it does not run ChromeOS, it is designed to be used in a similar manner with it not being capable of much more than school work and running typically office software such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc. This makes the ASUS E410 a great option for those parents looking for a basic notebook for their children. Keep reading for more.

As previously mentioned, the ASUS E410 is really aimed at basic office and school work and you can pick up your own copy of Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $70 when you purchase the license with the notebook. Office 365 will give you access to apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and even more alongside 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage which will allow you to edit your files from anywhere while also being protected. It should be noted that this subscription is set up for auto-renewal every year with a Best Buy account being required for purchase. If you want access to similar apps without spending any additional cash, then you can use Google’s Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps, but they are not as feature-rich or as powerful.

Looking for a tablet instead of a notebook? Check out this deal on the Fire HD 10 32GB at $100, a new 2022 low price and the second-lowest price to date. Apple users can check out the latest iPad mini 6 which has reached an all-time low at $400 for the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB model.

ASUS E410 14-inch Celeron/4GB/64GB Notebook features:

ASUS E410 Laptop. Enjoy everyday activity with this ASUS notebook PC. The Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM allows you run programs smoothly on the 14-inch HD display. This ASUS notebook PC has 64GB eMMC that shortens load times and offers ample storage.

