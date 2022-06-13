Fire HD 10 drops to $100 (Save 30%) in Amazon Father’s Day tablet sale from $40

Amazon is starting off the week today with a Father’s Day Fire tablet sale that delivers the best prices of the year with free shipping across the board. Leading the way is the Fire HD 10 32GB at $99.99. Normally fetching $150, this 33% discount delivers the lowest price of the year, second-best to date overall, and lowest since over Black Friday. Amazon’s latest higher-end addition to its stable of Fire tablets enters in the form of a new 10-inch 1080p display that’s backed by an octo-core processor and double the RAM of its predecessor at 3GB. You’re also looking at 12 hours of battery life, with a USB-C charging port making the cut, as well. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon also has an assortment of its other recent Fire tablets on sale. If you’re not sure whether the entry-level Fire 7 or the highest-end HD 10 Plus is a better fit, our guide goes over the lineup and breaks down the pros and cons of each model.

The Father’s Day savings also carry over to those looking to use the holiday sale as a chance to score themselves or dad a new Alexa smart speaker. Everything in the sale starts at $25 and discounts quite a few different ways to summon up Amazon’s voice assistant for controlling your smart home, getting answers to questions, and so much more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

Vibrant 10.1” 1080p Full HD display and powerful performance thanks to 3 GB of RAM and an octa-core processor. Enjoy up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web over wifi, watching videos, and listening to music from anywhere. Power back up via the USB-C (2.0) port. Amazon engineers Fire tablets to hold up against everyday life. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 10 is 1.7x more durable than the latest iPad 10.2. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!