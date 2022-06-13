BundleHunt launches Summer Premium macOS sale with over 40 apps from $3.50

Shop now From $3.50

Just after Apple’s WWDC event last week, the folks over at BundleHunt are now launching a new Summer Premium macOS Bundle sale starting at $3.50. With over 40 different apps to choose from, everything has just been updated to support macOS Ventura with lifetime access to the lot. That makes this a perfect time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for an M1 Mac, be it the upcoming M2 MacBooks or your existing machine. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

The latest BundleHunt is a great way to pick up notable apps at a significant price drop along the way. There are 43 apps in total to choose from starting at $3.50, so be sure to browse all the way to the bottom of the page to see all of your options. Here are a few our top picks:

Notable apps in today’s sale include:

  • MenuBarX Pro: A powerful menu bar browser. Pin websites like Native Apps.
  • AirParrot 3: Streaming and Mirroring for macOS.
  • Toast 20 Pro: Powerful media editing suite & Blu-ray and DVD burner for Mac.
  • Painter Essentials 8: Digital art made simple.
  • Paletro: Brings “Command Palette” feature into other any applications.
  • MultiDock Standard: Organize your favorite folders, files and applications with Dock’s.
  • Librarian Pro: A complete personal inventory system!
  • PIKKA: Make the most powerful professional color editing tools accessible to everyone

Make sure to swing over to our roundup of the best iOS and Mac apps each day for even more deals on popular games, productivity software, and more.

