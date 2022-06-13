BundleHunt launches Summer Premium macOS sale with over 40 apps from $3.50

Just after Apple’s WWDC event last week, the folks over at BundleHunt are now launching a new Summer Premium macOS Bundle sale starting at $3.50. With over 40 different apps to choose from, everything has just been updated to support macOS Ventura with lifetime access to the lot. That makes this a perfect time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for an M1 Mac, be it the upcoming M2 MacBooks or your existing machine. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

The latest BundleHunt is a great way to pick up notable apps at a significant price drop along the way. There are 43 apps in total to choose from starting at $3.50, so be sure to browse all the way to the bottom of the page to see all of your options. Here are a few our top picks:

Notable apps in today’s sale include:

MenuBarX Pro : A powerful menu bar browser. Pin websites like Native Apps.

: A powerful menu bar browser. Pin websites like Native Apps. AirParrot 3 : Streaming and Mirroring for macOS.

: Streaming and Mirroring for macOS. Toast 20 Pro : Powerful media editing suite & Blu-ray and DVD burner for Mac.

: Powerful media editing suite & Blu-ray and DVD burner for Mac. Painter Essentials 8 : Digital art made simple.

: Digital art made simple. Paletro : Brings “Command Palette” feature into other any applications.

: Brings “Command Palette” feature into other any applications. MultiDock Standard : Organize your favorite folders, files and applications with Dock’s.

: Organize your favorite folders, files and applications with Dock’s. Librarian Pro : A complete personal inventory system!

: A complete personal inventory system! PIKKA: Make the most powerful professional color editing tools accessible to everyone

