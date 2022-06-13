Fire TV Father’s Day streaming media player deals start at $20 courtesy of Amazon

Following up Amazon’s Echo Father’s Day sale that went live last week, the retailer is now back today to start off Monday with a new Fire TV shopping event. Marked down across the board just in time to score dad a new home theater upgrade, everything starts at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Since its release, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max has been a favorite amongst the lineup and its price cut down to $44.99 makes it a better value. That’s $10 off the going rate and matching our previous mention for the second-best price of the year.

As Amazon’s new flagship streamer, its Fire TV Stick 4K Max is packed with notable first time inclusions like Wi-Fi 6. That’s alongside the refreshed Alexa Voice Remote with quick access streaming service buttons as well as TV pass through control, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Our hands-on review praises how all of those inclusions stack up to a notable experience. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that alongside the flagship streamer from Amazon, all of the brand’s other Fire TV devices are also already on sale. Our previous feature details what to expect from the entire lineup, breaking down the pros and cons of each home theater upgrade and what features you gain by moving up the pricing ladder.

The Father’s Day savings also carry over to those looking to use the holiday sale as a chance to score themselves or dad a new Alexa smart speaker. Everything in the sale starts at $25 and discounts quite a few different ways to summon up Amazon’s voice assistant for controlling your smart home, getting answers to questions, and so much more.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Dive into 4K Ultra HD cinematic entertainment with a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that brings a 40% more powerful experience compared to Fire TV Stick 4K, plus faster app starts and more fluid navigation while switching between apps and searching for content. Enjoy vivid, lifelike colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos.

