Satechi’s aluminum 9-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K60 HDMI and Ethernet returns to $80 (20% off)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is offering its USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter Hub for $79.99 shipped in both black or Space Gray. Down 20% from its normal going rate of $100, which it still fetches direct, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, though it has fell as low as $60 in the past. Ready to bring back all of the ports missing from your laptop, this hub is great for those who even have Apple’s latest 14- or 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’ll deliver up to 100W USB-C PD charging passthrough, both 4K60 HDMI and 1080p60 VGA outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB-C data port, dual USB-A 3.0 ports, as well as both microSD and SD readers at UHS-1 speeds. All of this combines to make this a fantastic all-in-one USB-C hub to use either at your desk or keep in the laptop bag so it’s always ready to be used. Keep reading for more.

It’s hard to deny that $80 might be a bit much to spend on a USB-C hub. So, if you’d rather spend a bit less, consider picking up Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at Amazon for $35. Sure, it doesn’t have 4K60 HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, or VGA outputs like today’s lead deal. But, you’ll find 100W PD passthrough, both microSD/SD support, and 4K30 HDMI, as well as USB-A.

Don’t forget about the HYPER Dads and Grads event that’s going on right now for Father’s Day and graduation time. There’s 20% off USB-C hubs, chargers, MagSafe gear, and so much more available here, all with pricing starting at $12.

Satechi USB-C On-The-Go Multiport Adapter features:

The Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter helps make productivity portable. Designed for portability and convenience, the Adapter features USB-C PD charging, HDMI and VGA display ports, USB-A data ports, SD card slots, and Gigabit Ethernet, with two detachable USB-C cables – perfect for on-the-go or docked at your desk. With its sleek aluminum finish and plug and play design, the On-the-go Multiport Adapter enables you to work at your best wherever you are

