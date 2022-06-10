HYPER Dads and Grads event: 20% off USB-C hubs, chargers, MagSafe gear, more from $12

HYPER has now launched its Dads and Grads sale. Delivering 20% off select USB-C hubs, docks, battery packs, chargers, cables, and accessories, this is a great time to bolster your MacBook, iPad, or Chromebook setup and score some great deals for dad at the same time. HYPER is among our favorite gear accessory makers, and while its higher-end solutions tend to come at a premium with solid machined aluminum builds, these holiday sales are a notable time to bring some of it home without paying full price. Head below for more details and the Dads and Grads HYPER promo code.

HYPER Dads and Grads sale

Among the chargers, USB-C hubs, cables, MagSafe gear eligible for the sale, you’ll find its HYPERJUICE Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack. Regularly $50, using code DAD2022 at checkout will knock your total down to $40 shipped. This is 20% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find.

Snapping to the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 via MagSafe action, it delivers 7.5W of power and subsequently longer battery life away from an outlet. Its 5000mAh lithium-polymer battery also supports pass-through wireless charging even when it is empty alongside a USB-C port (cable included) so you can charge a pair of devices at the same time.

Browse through the rest of the HYPER Dads and Grads sale right here starting from $12 and remember to use the code below/above at checkout to score the discount. Free shipping is available on orders of $40 or more.

HYPER: Instantly save 20% on select USB-C hubs, docks, battery packs, chargers, cables & accessories to celebrate your Dads & Grads! Just enter DAD2022 at checkout!

We are also tracking other notable sales ahead of Father’s Day, some of which are highlighted below:

HYPERJUICE Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack features:

HYPER Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack: Wireless charger with secure magnetic attachment. Designed for all models of iPhone 13 / 12. Wireless and USB-C connectivity enables quick charging for 2 devices at the same time. High-quality 5000mAh lithium-polymer battery pack with 4-stage LED battery level indicator. Support pass-through wireless charging even if the battery is empty. Charge device to full first followed by battery.

