TP-Link brings Apple HomeKit and real-time energy monitoring to new Kasa smart plug

TP-Link is a well-known manufacturer in the networking and smart home space with its Kasa brand and is now expanding its lineup with the Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini EP25. This new plug adds energy monitoring capability alongside Apple HomeKit support for an additional way to integrate the plug into your smart home.

Smart plugs are the easiest way to add control over non-smart electronics such as lamps, fans, and more with the plug operating as a switch for power. You can get in-wall outlets that will come with smart control built-in, but going around your home and replacing every outlet with one that can be controlled by Alexa isn’t economical or possible for some. A smart plug is a solution. The TP-Link Kasa brand has several smart plug options out there and is now expanding its selection with the EP25. Its space-saving design will allow the second plug on an outlet to still be accessed for other electronics you do not wish to control while still allowing devices to draw up to 15A of current. As with its current smart plugs, Alexa and Assistant support are present here with additional control being accessible in the Kasa Home app.

One of the biggest additions Kasa is making with the EP25 Smart Plug is the inclusion of Apple HomeKit support. Alexa and Assistant support are standard across all Kasa products, but now users in the Apple smart home ecosystem can join in. The other large selling point of the EP25 is its ability to monitor energy usage in real time. With all the energy information being accessible in the Kasa Home app, you will be able to make smarter power usage decisions like not leaving that one lamp on all day long when you only need it in the evening.

TP-Link Kasa EP25 Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini Availability

You can add the all-new TP-Link Kasa EP25 Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini to your smart home setup today with the four-pack of plugs costing you $49.99. A two-pack of EP25 smart plugs is expected to launch later this year in Q4 at an MSRP of $29.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Apple discussed new changes coming to HomeKit with iOS 16 at WWDC, and one notable change is that iPads cannot be hubs anymore. That will be important to know in conjunction with this Kasa Smart plug as you will need one for HomeKit support. If you’re already using an Apple TV or HomePod as your hub, then you’re all good! Otherwise, the addition of energy monitoring is great for making consumers aware of how they use power and how to ultimately save money by reducing usage.

