AcuRite’s Notos Pro color weather station has 12-hour hyperlocal forecasts for $65 (Reg. $120)

Woot is offering the AcuRite Notos Pro Color Weather Station for $64.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it goes for $120 at Amazon, our last mention in April was $75, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this weather station delivers ultra-precise weather reports with wind, humidity, and temperature. Ready to let you know exactly what it feels like outside without even leaving the house, the color display also details min/max temperatures and a hyperlocal 12-hour weather forecast based on your current conditions. Keep reading for more.

This outdoor temperature and humidity monitoring station has three different transmitters so you can monitor multiple parts of your property at one time. The remote sensors can be used inside or outside and have a range of up to 300 feet, making it quite versatile. Coming in at $47.50 once you clip the on-page coupon, you’re saving $17.50 over today’s lead deal, though losing out on things like wind readings.

Once you know what the temperature is outside, you might just want to stay on the couch and have Amazon’s official Smart Thermostat make it colder without even getting up. It’s on sale for $48, which comes in at 20% off for Father’s Day, making now a particularly good time to give dad the thermostat upgrade he’s been wanting.

AcuRite Notos Pro Color Weather Station features:

High-precision 3-in-1 wireless weather sensor accurately measures the temperature, humidity and wind speed

History chart displays temperature, wind speed and barometric pressure trends over last 12 hours

Illuminated color display with adjustable dimmer; electric-powered with optional battery backup

Plan your day with confidence with this AcuRite Notos home weather station. Using pinpoint accuracy, this weather station uses patented self-calibrating technology to provide a hyperlocal forecast 12 hours from your current conditions.

