Amazon’s new Smart Thermostat joins in on Father’s Day savings with 20% discount to $48

This week has already had a host of Amazon’s in-house products go on sale, and now joining the savings is its new Smart Thermostat for $47.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, this one has only gone on sale three times before and today’s discount marks a return to the all-time low at 20% off. Just in time for summer, Amazon’s new Smart Thermostat arrives to give Alexa control of your climate control setup. Ideal for setting the perfect, cool temperature for the next several months from your phone or even Alexa, there’s also energy savings benefits to enjoy thanks to scheduling and automation features. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Alongside its onboard Alexa support and sleek, no-frills design, one of the more notable selling points of the new Amazon Smart Thermostat is just how much more affordable it is than the competition. Even at its usual MSRP, this is already one of the more cost effective solutions out there, not to mention once you factor in the added savings. So if overhauling the AC this summer or even thinking ahead to the winter, the lead deal is worth considering.

Over on the Assistant side of smart AC control, we’re tracking a pair of discounts on Google’s Nest offerings. Headlined by the latest Learning Thermostat at $199, you’ll also be able to save on the more affordable model at $100. In either case, you’ll be able to take advantage of voice-controlled cooling this summer alongside automation and scheduling features at the best prices of the year.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage. After purchase, Amazon will send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area. Explore rebates above. ENERGY STAR certified thermostats are required to save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

