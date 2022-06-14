iHeat’s 3.5GPM tankless hot water heater runs your whole home for $187 (New low, 22% off)

Amazon is offering the iHeat 240V/66A/16kW/3.5GPM Tankless Hot Water Heater for $186.71 shipped. Down from a $286 list price and normal going rate of around $240 or so, today’s deal saves at least 22% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This tankless hot water heater is perfect for smaller homes as it can support two 1.5GPM showers and a .5GPM sink all simultaneously. This happens without a tank (hence the name tankless) which means that it doesn’t have to keep a huge vat of water heated, which helps it to be much more energy efficient. In fact, iHeat says that you can save up to 60% on water heating costs by going with a tankless model like this. Just know it needs 240V power and a 70A breaker to work, so a licensed electrician may be required for install as well as a plumber. Keep reading for more.

If you just need a portable water heater to use while camping or exploring the great outdoors? Well, this 5-gallon solar shower is a great choice at $35 on Amazon. Essentially, you fill the bag with water and it uses the power of the sun to heat it so you don’t have to take a cold shower when camping. Because, let’s face it, if you wanted a cold shower, you’d likely just go jump in the lake instead of clean up back at the campsite.

Are you looking for other ways to make your home more efficient? Well, place Seek’s CompactPRO XR USB-C thermal camera on your Android smartphone and let it tell you where heat (or cool) escapes your home. It can even see things up to 2,400-feet away, and right now is on sale for a new low of $428.50.

iHeat Tankless Hot Water Heater features:

The heat tank less stainless Steel construction is a perfect fit for any applications near the ocean, like beach front properties, yachts, small boats, resorts and outdoor kitchens

Heat tank less s series can also be used in highly sterile applications like commercial kitchens, hospitals, clinics, and even schools where cleanliness is of the highest importance

Heat tank less s series saves valuable space with its compact size, the s series compared to tank Type water heaters, is small enough to fit any under counters installations, or even closets

