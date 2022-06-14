Marshall’s Emberton Portable Bluetooth speaker features 20+ hours of playback at $130

Amazon is now offering the previous-generation Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker in Black for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 13% discount, or $20 in savings, marks a new 2022 low price we’ve tracked. With the Emberton, Marshall packed in True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for 360-degree playback into one of its smallest Bluetooth speakers with IPX7 water-resistance. Bluetooth 5.0 support allows for a 30-foot range to wireless playback of music and audio with up to 20+ hours of playback on a single charge with 20 minutes of charging providing an additional 5 hours of listening. The simple control knob on the top of the speaker allows you to adjust volume, play/pause, and skip tracks without touching your phone or connected device. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $24 with the on-page coupon clipped. Cambridge Soundworks has packed in 14 hours of battery life with an IPX5 water-resistance rating for a speaker that is perfect for those summer pool parties. Bluetooth 5.0 is also used in this speaker with a wireless range of up to 100-feet without obstruction. There is even a built-in microphone that will allow you to make calls over the speaker and also interact with your phone’s voice assistant. Two of these speakers can be connected for a true stereo experience as well. There is also the Anker Soundcore Boost Bluetooth Speaker for $60 which nets you a “loud, well-balanced” sounding speaker with 12 hours of playback and a full IPX7 water resistance rating.

Marshall recently launched the new Willen II and Emberton II portable Bluetooth speakers with many upgrades over the previous-generation models ranging from IP67 water-resistance to increased battery life. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of these new speakers to learn more about them.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker features:

Emberton is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Emberton utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. With 20+ hours of playtime, you can enjoy the superior sound of Marshall for hours on end.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!