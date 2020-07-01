Marshall is expanding its stable of vintage-inspired audio gear today with the launch of its latest portable Bluetooth speakers. Debuting as the brand’s most compact release to date for a portable Bluetooth speaker, the new Emberton delivers the same rock and roll-inspired design you’d expect. It’s complemented by 20-hour battery life as well as USB-C charging, and multi-directional sound output. Head below the fold for a closer look at Marshall Emberton and all the details.

Marshall unveils its most compact speaker yet

Back in March, Marshall unveiled one of its smallest releases with the Uxbridge, and now, is continuing that path with an even more compact design. Enter the Emberton, the brand’s smallest release so far, and easily the most quintessential Bluetooth speaker yet from Marshall.

Housed within an IPX7 water-resistant casing, the speaker just about fits in the palm of your hand. It’s wrapped in the same retro stylings that you’d expect from the brand and its expansive selection of existing headphones and speakers. That all-black design trades off leather for a more rugged exterior and is complemented by some gold accents for the buttons. That’s on top of the iconic Marshall logo and metal speaker grill on the front.

Marshall doesn’t want to lets the Emberton’s small size fool you, though, as it has packed some noteworthy features into the compact footprint. In order to produce the kind of sound quality you’d expect from Marshall, this release utilizes True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for 360-degree playback. Emberton is also said to “separate out the spatial content of stereo recordings” in order to sound much louder than “most speakers in its class.”

In terms of battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy 20-hour listening sessions before needing to plug in. When that time does come around, Marshall notes that charging Emberton for 20-minutes will amount to 5-hours of playback. Continuing what we’ve seen from Marshall’s other recent releases, a USB-C charging port is in tow, as well.

Marshall Emberton is now available

Marshall’s new Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker is now available directly from its online storefront. It retails for $149.99, much less than you’ll find with its other releases.

9to5Toys’ Take

With many of Marshall’s existing Bluetooth speakers being on the larger side, anyone hoping to add some retro flair to their bags were pretty much out of luck. That changes today, as the new Emberton delivers much of what you’d expect from the brand, just in the most portable package yet from Marshall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!