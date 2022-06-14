Motorola Edge+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip now down to $900 at Amazon (Save $100)

$100 off

Amazon is now offering the new Motorola Edge+ Android Smartphone 512GB for $899.99 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $1,000, today’s offer is only the third offer since launching earlier in the spring at $100 off and the second-best to date at within $1 of the all-time low. Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

With $100 in savings on the all-new handset, it’s a smart idea to add a case into your cart to double down on the protection. Motorola has a new series of covers out right now for the Edge+ that come in six different styles of durable TPU material. Plus starting at $16.99, you won’t have to shell out too much cash for an official case thanks to the discounts down from the usual $20 price tags.

On the more affordable side of Motorola’s latest smartphone stable, another selection of its 2022 handsets are currently on sale, too. Starting at $200, you’ll find some entry-level and midrange devices marked down to Amazon lows with $50 in savings attached. These won’t be quite as capable as the lead deal, but are notable options to score a new handset be it to hold you over for a future smartphone launching this fall or get the kids on the Android action for less.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

