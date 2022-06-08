Motorola’s latest Moto G 2022 smartphones hit Amazon lows from $200 ($50 off)

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Motorola’s latest unlocked Moto G 2022 smartphones headlined by its new Moto G Stylus 5G 256GB at $449.99 shipped. Down from $500 in two different styles, each are now sitting at new Amazon lows while marking some of the first discounts to date at $50 off. Powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, the new Moto G Stylus 5G clocks in with a 6.8-inch Max Vision 120Hz display that’s backed by stylus support to give this handset its name. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage that comes backed by a microSD slot and bundled 256GB slot, as well as a 5000mAh battery. Motorola completes the package with a 50MP rear quad-sensor camera array. Head below for more.

Motorola’s latest 2022 handsets on sale:

While all of these Moto 2022 handsets are more on the budget-friendly side of things, we’re also tracking some flagship-caliber Anker smartphone discounts, too. First up, the entire Galaxy S22 series are down to the second-best prices courtesy of Amazon and joined by a rare Pixel 6 Pro offer at $100 off. Just make sure you go check out all of the best app and game deals for some discounted and even free options to load up your new devices.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 features:

Built-in stylus. Sketch freely, add handwritten notes to photos, and edit images with precision using a push-pen stylus. Up to 2-day battery life. Get creative, play games, or binge watch your favorite series without worry thanks to a 5000 mAh battery. Versatile 50 MP camera system. Capture everything from breathtaking ultra-wide images to extreme close-ups. 6.8″ Max Vision FHD+ display. Bring movies, videos, and games to life, and view your notes and sketches in Full HD+ detail.

