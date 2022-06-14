QNAP’s 6-Bay NAS features dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports at $559 (Amazon low, $140 off)

Amazon is currently offering the QNAP TS-653D-4G 6 Bay NAS for $559 shipped. Normally fetching $699, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $140 off as well as the first notable price cut of the year. For comparison, it has only sold this low once before on Black Friday. As one of QNAP’s latest flagship NAS, the 6-Bay TS-653D delivers high-end performance with upwards of 96TB of raw storage. It rocks a quad-core 2GHz processor with 4GB of upgradable RAM alongside PCIe Gen 2 slot. You’ll find a total of five USB 3.0 ports throughout, but the big perk here connectivity wise is a pair 2.5Gb Ethernet ports for achieving up to 498MB/s transfer speeds. Plus, this NAS can also handle 4K transcoding, making it a great option for running Plex with an HDMI output.

On the more affordable side of things, the Synology DS220+ 2-Bay NAS is a great alternative that is worth a look. It’s not going to provide quite the same power or overall storage as the lead deal, but will let you get in on the always-on storage game for less thanks to its $300 price tag. I’ve personally used one of these for quite a bit, and our hands-on review details what to expect from performance.

Or if your network could use a boost as well, we just took a hands-on look at Synology new RT6600ax router. Bringing Wi-Fi 6 speeds to your setup, it also packs robust NAS features for kickstarting routine backups and the like. We take an in-depth look into features and overall performance in our review which you can read right here for all of the details.

QNAP TS-653D 6-Bay NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-653D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

