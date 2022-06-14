Save $100 on Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor at low of $600

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Samsung M8 AirPlay 2 Smart Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Marking the second cash discount to date, today’s offer delivers a return to the all-time low at $100 off the usual $700 price tag. Arriving with in one of four iMac-inspired designs, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor just launched earlier in the spring and delivers a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel backed by other notable features. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage. More details below.

Apple-inspired iMac vibes aside, you can score much of the same package for less by going with Samsung’s previous-generation M7 Smart Monitor. This one may not be as sleek of a workstation upgrade, but packs all of the same built-in features like being able to cast content over AirPlay to pulling up Netflix and more natively on the 32-inch panel. That’s all while clocking in at a more affordable $360 going rate.

A perfect companion to Samsung’s new M8 Monitor would be Apple’s latest desktop machine. If you’d been hoping to find the right display to pair with a Mac Studio, its iMac vibes should fit right in. Right now the M1 Pro-powered desktop is sitting at $100 off as well as one of the best prices to date.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

