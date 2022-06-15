Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards for 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros on sale from $249 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $299 shipped. Available in both black and white styles, this is the first time we’ve seen the two marked down together in months from the usual $349 price tag. Marking the second-best prices of the year, or matching the all-time low depending on the style, these are some of the most enticing discounts yet at $50 off.

In either case, both of these accessories are designed to go alongside the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. While there’s the same features as the original models, this time around for Magic Keyboard there’s a fresh coat of paint for the white style and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of savings noted on the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $249 in both white and black, which delivers the second-best discount to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, as well as the new iPad Air 5, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

Speaking of Apple’s latest, you can also currently save on the iPad Air 5. Sitting at the second-best discounts to date, there are several colorways and storage capacities up for grabs starting at $559. Though as far as other essentials for upgrading your iPad setup, Apple Pencil 2 has just landed at a new 2022 low of $99.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

