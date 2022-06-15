Bowflex’s regularly up to $430 Adjustable Dumbbell set drops to $330 (Today only)

Today only, Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell set for $329.99 shipped. Regularly $430 at Best Buy where they are now matching, this is the lowest price we can find. They tend to fetch around $400 at Amazon where they have only gone for bit less a couple times in the last year. This popular pair of adjustable dumbbells switch from 5 to 52.5-pounds with a flip of the onboard dial. Alongside the space-saving ability to replace up to 30 dumbbells, you’ll find durable molding around the metal plates to deliver “a smooth lift-off and quieter workouts” as well as guided workouts with an included 1-Year JRNY Membership (“$149 value; auto renews when trial ends unless cancelled 48 hours prior to trial end date”). More details below.

While today’s price drop puts the popular Bowflex model down at the same price as the NordicTrack adjustable dumbbells, there are more affordable solutions out there. This pair of Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells delivers up to 25-pounds at five different intervals for $190 shipped right now after you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell features:

With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. All you need is two SelectTech 552 Dumbbells to transform your body for good.

