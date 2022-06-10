Beats Fit Pro with Apple H1 chip return to Amazon low of $180 (Save $20), more

Amazon now offers the new Beats Fit Pro H1 Earbuds for $179.95 shipped in four different colors. Matching the all-time low last set in April, this is only the second cash discount on a new condition pair at $20 off the usual $200 going rate. Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. Includes a 1-year warranty. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

The Beats discounts also carry over to one of its other more recent pairs of workout-ready true wireless earbuds. Right now, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds for $119.95 in four different styles, which are down from $150 across the board. Also matching our previous mention, these are all at the second-best prices of the year at within $20 of the 2022 low set once before.

The new Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

