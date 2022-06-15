CORSAIR’s 7,000MB/s heatsink 1TB MP600 Pro Gen4 SSD just hit a new Amazon low at $135

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR 1TB MP600 Pro Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive with Heatspreader for $134.99 shipped. This one launched in 2021 at $245 and has more recently been carrying a $160 regular price at Amazon. Today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked for it there and a notable upgrade to your gaming battlestation. Alongside the PCIe Gen4 x4 controller, it delivers up to 7,000MB/s read-write speeds alongside the M.2 Interface that fits “directly into your motherboard” (reports suggest it also works on PS5, but you might want to consider the $145 MP600 PRO LPX that’s specifically made for that instead). It also features the brand’s built-in aluminum heat spreader to “reduce throttling and so your SSD maintains high performance.” Check out our review of the MP600 PRO LPX models and head below for more details.

If you would prefer to go with the latest PS5-optimized models, we are still tracking a new all-time low on the 500GB variant. Now starting at $103 shipped, we were impressed with the latest from CORSAIR in our hands-on review with designs delivering up to 7,100MB/s transfer speeds and to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.”

We also spotted the Kingston portable SSD dropping back down to the lowest price we have tracked this morning at Amazon. The 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Portable SSD provides particularly quick transfer rates compared to the competition while coming in at a price that undercuts just about everyone else, especially right now. Currently sitting at $75, you can get a closer look and all of the details you need right here.

CORSAIR 1TB MP600 Pro SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance: A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 5,500MB/sec sequential write speeds, for read, write, and response times.

High-speed Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO delivers incredible storage performance.

High-Density 3D TLC NAND: Provides the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value to keep your drive performing at its best for years.

Built-in Aluminum Heatspreader: Helps disperse heat and reduce throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.

