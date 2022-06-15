Amazon is now offering the Kingston XS2000 500GB USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $74.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is only the second time we have seen this drive down this low. Today’s deal is matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon and now sits alongside an ongoing low on the 1TB model at $115. While it might not be a WD or something from the popular SanDisk lineup, it is, for the most part, just as feature-rich and delivers even better bang for your buck. Featuring a particularly speedy 2,000MB/s transfer rate for a product at this price, it also supports USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 over a USB-C connection and includes a rubber sleeve for added protection from the elements. More details below.

While the currently $105 popular SanDisk Extreme model that’s not even as fast as today’s lead deal will run you even more. There are some more affordable solutions out there like the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD. This one is a reliable and relatively popular option that sells for $60 shipped. While it’s not as fast as either of the options we have mentioned above, it will certainly get the job done for more casual backup and storage needs.

Elsewhere in the portable storage world, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on SanDisk’s regularly up to $350 G-DRIVE SSD. This one is now marked down to $270 shipped with 2TB of storage along for the ride. You can get a closer look at this deal as well as the spec sheet in our previous coverage and be sure to dive into our mac accessories hub for even more.

Kingston XS2000 portable SSD features:

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s

Capacities up to 2TB to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Pocket-sized Portability

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

