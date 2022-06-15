Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus with Alexa-enabled Dock falls to Amazon low at $155

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus Alexa-enabled Table with Dock for $154.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $230, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating our previous mention by an additional $5. Designed to be a 2-in-1 device for your smart home, the central part of the Smart Tab M10 Plus is an Android tablet that’s comprised of 93% metal and delivers a 2.3GHz octa-core processor and has 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. There’s a 10.3-inch 1080p display and dual Dolby Atmos speaker. Plus, the included docking station allows you to use the tablet as a smart home display with Alexa. The dock also keeps it charged so you can just pick it up and walk out the door or hit the couch with the tablet, ensuring it’s always at 100%. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash and enjoy a similar experience with the Echo Show 8 that’s available on Amazon for $100 right now. While it doesn’t have a detachable screen like the Smart Tab M10 Plus, you’ll find that the Echo Show 8 still packs the same smart display features you’ll find above in a more compact package, all while saving an additional $55. Be sure to swing by our post about Amazon’s smart home sale that’s going on for Father’s Day for more ways to save.

You also won’t want to miss out on Amazon’s new Smart Thermostat that’s joining in on Father’s Day savings with a 20% discount. Normally $60, this discount drops it down to $48, which marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen a handful of times before.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus features:

This powerful Android tablet includes 2.3 GHz octa-core processor with 93% full metal back cover and narrow bezels, plus 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Enjoy multimedia, theater-like entertainment on the 10.3″ FHD display with dual speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and dual 3W speakers on docking solution

Stay connected with rear and front-facing cameras, Wi-Fi 802.11 a,b,g,n,ac, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Dual Band, and Bluetooth 5.0

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!