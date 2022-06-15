LG XBOOM 360 speaker with candle-like lighting matching Amazon low at $197 (Reg. $280+)

Amazon is now offering the LG RP4G XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $196.99 shipped. Currently on sale for $200 at Best Buy where it typically fetches $400, it more regularly sells in the $280 range at Amazon and is now matching the lowest we have ever tracked there. Alongside the 10-hour battery life, this model delivers 120W of output power across its 1-inch titanium tweeter and the 5.25-inch glass fiber woofer. But the real standout aspect of the RP4G is the omnidirectional audio and almost lantern-style design. You can control the candle-like mood lighting by way of the LG XBOOM iOS/Android app where you can manage “the audio connection, lighting effects, playlists, equalizer, and more from wherever your day takes you.” Head below for more details.

If the LG RP4G XBOOM 360 is a bit much for your more portable needs, take a look at the ongoing deal we are tracking on Marshall’s Emberton Portable Bluetooth speaker. Delivering 20 hours of playback in a more compact form-factor, this model is now sitting at a new 2022 Amazon low of $130 shipped.

And speaking of the brand, we also just got a good look at its new home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board. Not to mention its latest portable solutions with the Willen and Emberton II models. We had a chance go hands-on with the latest from Marshall just recently to give folks a better idea of the user experience and feature-set on display here. You can dive in for yourself right here and hit up our portable Bluetooths speaker guide for more.

LG XBOOM 360 features:

LG XBOOM 360. Welcome to Audio Panorama. XBOOM 360 plays all your audio in panorama. Fill your space with expansive, wide-reaching full circle sound. It’s the new way to surround you and your friends with the music you love no matter where you are or what you’re doing. Powerful, portable sound. Fill your day with sound thanks to 120 watts of power, a carbon woofer that delivers dynamic bass sound and a titanium tweeter for more accurate sound with less distortion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!