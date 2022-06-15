Native Union celebrates Dads and Grads with 20% off sitewide Apple accessory sale

Rikka Altland -
Smartphone AccessoriesNative Union
Sitewide 20% off

Joining in on all of the other Father’s Day promotions, Native Union is now launching a sitewide sale of its own. Celebrating Dads and Grads with a 20% discount that automatically applies at checkout, shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the discounts, a favorite has the all-new Snap 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $144. Down from $180, today’s offer is one of the first overall discounts and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As Native Union’s latest Apple-friendly charging station, this 3-in-1 offering packs a main 7.5W MagSafe mount for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. There’s also a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and the like, as well as a removable Apple Watch dock. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Native Union Father’s Day sale highlights:

As far as other Father’s Day discounts go from our favorite accessory makers, Satechi’s annual sale has now gone live. Taking 20% off its entire collection of chargers, hubs, and other gear for your Apple kit, you’ll find the best prices in months across the lot. Though you’ll want to dive into our coverage for all of the highlights.

Snap 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

Your all-in-one power solution. Snap your iPhone 12 or 13 to the magnetic stand, drop your AirPods or AirPods Pro in the wireless tray, and place your Apple Watch on our detachable puck for seamless everyday power. Designed with your everyday ease in mind with an adjustable head for flexible access to your iPhone while charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Native Union

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 Nike+ from $329,...
Nomad Father’s Day sale takes 20% off entire line...
Anker discounts MagSafe power banks, USB-C GaN II charg...
Belkin Memorial Day sale takes 15% off MagSafe 15W char...
Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack Belkin Dual 40W USB-C Ch...
CORSAIR’s 7,000MB/s heatsink 1TB MP600 Pro Gen4 S...
Save 32% on ASUS' ZenBook Flip S13 OLED Laptop at $999
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus with Alexa-enabled Dock falls...
Load more...
Show More Comments