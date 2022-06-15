Native Union celebrates Dads and Grads with 20% off sitewide Apple accessory sale

Joining in on all of the other Father’s Day promotions, Native Union is now launching a sitewide sale of its own. Celebrating Dads and Grads with a 20% discount that automatically applies at checkout, shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the discounts, a favorite has the all-new Snap 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $144. Down from $180, today’s offer is one of the first overall discounts and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. As Native Union’s latest Apple-friendly charging station, this 3-in-1 offering packs a main 7.5W MagSafe mount for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. There’s also a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and the like, as well as a removable Apple Watch dock. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Native Union Father’s Day sale highlights:

As far as other Father’s Day discounts go from our favorite accessory makers, Satechi’s annual sale has now gone live. Taking 20% off its entire collection of chargers, hubs, and other gear for your Apple kit, you’ll find the best prices in months across the lot. Though you’ll want to dive into our coverage for all of the highlights.

Snap 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

Your all-in-one power solution. Snap your iPhone 12 or 13 to the magnetic stand, drop your AirPods or AirPods Pro in the wireless tray, and place your Apple Watch on our detachable puck for seamless everyday power. Designed with your everyday ease in mind with an adjustable head for flexible access to your iPhone while charging.

