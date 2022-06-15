RAVPower’s portable battery with 80W AC and 30W USB-C PD sees 53% discount to $47

RAVPower is offering its PD Pioneer 20000mAh 80W AC/30W USB-C Portable Battery for $47 shipped with the code DNLPB54 at checkout. Down from $100, you’re saving 53% and enjoying one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this charger. This portable power bank is quite versatile, giving you three different ways to charge your gear. There’s an 80W AC port which lets you easily plug in traditional chargers, a 30W USB-C PD output, and an 18W USB-A charger. Plus, it’s fairly compact overall and can fit in your laptop bag or purse. So, if you’re looking for a great way to power your devices when away from the house, then this is a fantastic choice all around. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the AC port, then consider picking up the Baseus 20000mAh portable battery for $42 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $53, you’ll find 65W USB-C PD output here, which is more than double what today’s lead deal delivers. It’s also the same overall mAh rating so you’ll find a similar capacity here.

Don’t forget to check out that Anker is discounting MagSafe power banks, USB-C GaN II chargers, and so much more more in its mid-week sale. Pricing starts as low as $16 and there’s quite a few ways that you can cash in on savings here. After that, swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup and subsequent guide to find additional discounts that we track down.

RAVPower PD Pioneer Portable Battery features:

Faster Charging: 30W PD port delivers sprinting power to USB-C devices, a 2015 12” MacBook reaches a full charge in about 2hrs – Quick Charge 3.0 port charges compatible USB-A devices up to 18W

Massive AC Output: AC output reaches up to 80W to fully charge compatible devices: MacBook, drone, Nintendo Switch, GoPro, camera battery, etc.

Recharge 2.5X Faster: Superfast approx. 3hr recharge with the 30W PD input, save 60% recharge time; includes a USB-C to USB-C cable, USB C adapter not included

